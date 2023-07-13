Syra Yousuf and Sheheryar Munawar pair up for upcoming drama serial

Exciting new dramas are making their way to our screens this season, captivating viewers across various channels.

One such upcoming drama on ARY Digital is generating immense anticipation. This much-awaited production will feature two prominent stars of the industry in the lead roles. Syra Yousuf and Sheheryar Munawar, who have shared screen time in the past with their remarkable chemistry in "Shakar Wandan Re," are finally coming together again.

Their previous fashion shoot had gone viral, sparking a fervent desire among fans to see their on-screen pairing in a drama. Although they were part of "Sinf e Aahan," they were not cast opposite each other.

The eagerly anticipated drama is titled "Radd" and boasts Ahmed Bhatti as director and Sanam Mehdi Zaryab as writer.

Syra took to her Instagram to share the exciting news with her followers with the caption"✨Coming Soon✨"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Syra Yousuf (@sairoz)

Syra is basking in the success of "Babylicious," while Munawar is captivating audience with his role in "Kuch Ankahi" alongside the talented Sajal Aly.