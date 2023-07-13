Syra Yousuf and Sheheryar Munawar pair up for upcoming drama serial

Exciting new dramas are making their way to our screens this season, captivating viewers across various channels.
One such upcoming drama on ARY Digital is generating immense anticipation. This much-awaited production will feature two prominent stars of the industry in the lead roles. Syra Yousuf and Sheheryar Munawar, who have shared screen time in the past with their remarkable chemistry in "Shakar Wandan Re," are finally coming together again.
Their previous fashion shoot had gone viral, sparking a fervent desire among fans to see their on-screen pairing in a drama. Although they were part of "Sinf e Aahan," they were not cast opposite each other.
The eagerly anticipated drama is titled "Radd" and boasts Ahmed Bhatti as director and Sanam Mehdi Zaryab as writer.
Syra took to her Instagram to share the exciting news with her followers with the caption"✨Coming Soon✨"
Syra is basking in the success of "Babylicious," while Munawar is captivating audience with his role in "Kuch Ankahi" alongside the talented Sajal Aly.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee, which continues to recover after positive development on the economic front, advanced a positive trajectory to further appreciate on Thursday.
During the intra-day trading, Rupee was being traded at Rs274 per dollar, moving up Rs3.48.
Experts attributed the local currency's rise to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) SBA agreement, and financial funds from Saudi Arabia, and UAE.
Money market is adjusting to the positive development and payment from the Fund would increase the country’s foreign reserves, and will improve investor's sentiment.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,810.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
