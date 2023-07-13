Search

Business

Pakistan's dollar bonds surge as IMF approves $3 billion bailout package

Web Desk 07:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2023
Pakistan's dollar bonds surge as IMF approves $3 billion bailout package
Source: File Photo

A day after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) officially approved a $3 billion bailout package for Pakistan, the South Asian country's sovereign dollar bonds saw gains up to 1.7 cents on Thursday

According to Tradeweb data, the largest increases were seen in the 2024 and 2027 maturities, with the latter climbing by 1.75 cents as of 06:29 GMT.

In comparison to the 2024, which is trading at its best price in more than a year at just under 80 cents, the 2027 is at a 10-month high of just over 53 cents on the dollar.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan also received $1 billion from the United Arab Emirates and $2 billion from Saudi Arabia earlier this week. 

The crisis-hit country received an amount of $1.2 billion after IMF's executive board gave a nod to $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) after the two sides continued talks for months. 

Pakistan receives $1.2bn loan from IMF: Dar

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Business

Pakistan receives $1.2bn loan from IMF: Dar

02:08 PM | 13 Jul, 2023

IMF raises Pakistan's economic growth forecast to 2.5pc for current FY

09:21 AM | 13 Jul, 2023

UAE has deposited $1 billion to State Bank of Pakistan, confirms Ishaq Dar

07:21 PM | 12 Jul, 2023

USD to PKR: Rupee claws back some ground against US dollar in interbank

11:02 AM | 12 Jul, 2023

IMF Executive Board meets today to review Pakistan's bailout agreement

09:19 AM | 12 Jul, 2023

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee faces losses against US dollar in interbank

10:32 AM | 11 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pack Light, Fly Right: No more luggage hassles as airline introduces ...

10:42 PM | 13 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 13 July 2023 

08:42 AM | 13 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee gains Rs3.48 against dollar in interbank

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee, which continues to recover after positive development on the economic front, advanced a positive trajectory to further appreciate on Thursday.

During the intra-day trading, Rupee was being traded at Rs274 per dollar, moving up Rs3.48.

Experts attributed the local currency's rise to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) SBA agreement, and financial funds from Saudi Arabia, and UAE.

Money market is adjusting to the positive development and payment from the Fund would increase the country’s foreign reserves, and will improve investor's sentiment.

More to follow...

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 13, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,810.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.    

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (13 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Karachi PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Islamabad PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Peshawar PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Quetta PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Sialkot PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Attock PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Gujranwala PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Jehlum PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Multan PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Bahawalpur PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Gujrat PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Nawabshah PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Chakwal PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Hyderabad PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Nowshehra PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Sargodha PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Faisalabad PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Mirpur PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: