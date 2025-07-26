BYD launches Pakistan’s first Plug-in Hybrid Pickup Truck ‘Shark 6’ [Check Prices]

KARACHI – Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD has officially launched its plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), the “Shark 6”, in Pakistan.

The vehicle marks a significant milestone as it is the first plug-in hybrid in the country’s pickup truck segment.

Price

The BYD Shark 6 is priced at PKR 19,950,000 in Pakistan.

Features

The Shark 6 combines the efficiency of electric vehicles with the power of conventional engines, giving it a unique edge in its class.

Its hybrid system allows drivers to switch between electric and fuel modes depending on their driving needs.

Designed for flexibility, it offers a powerful yet eco-friendly drive, enhanced by BYD’s advanced battery technology.

The vehicle is engineered for both urban and rugged use, offering a comfortable ride, strong performance, and lower emissions.