BYD launches Pakistan’s first Plug-in Hybrid Pickup Truck ‘Shark 6’ [Check Prices]

KARACHI – Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD has officially launched its plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), the “Shark 6”, in Pakistan.
The vehicle marks a significant milestone as it is the first plug-in hybrid in the country’s pickup truck segment.
Price
The BYD Shark 6 is priced at PKR 19,950,000 in Pakistan.
Features
The Shark 6 combines the efficiency of electric vehicles with the power of conventional engines, giving it a unique edge in its class.
Its hybrid system allows drivers to switch between electric and fuel modes depending on their driving needs.
Designed for flexibility, it offers a powerful yet eco-friendly drive, enhanced by BYD’s advanced battery technology.
The vehicle is engineered for both urban and rugged use, offering a comfortable ride, strong performance, and lower emissions.