Pakistan rejects Indian denial of attack on UN observers
Web Desk
11:18 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
Pakistan rejects Indian denial of attack on UN observers
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has categorically rejected a denial of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to accept responsibility for targeting the United Nations Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) by the Indian occupation forces.

The deliberate targeting of a UN vehicle engaged in discharging the mandate of the UN Security Council (UNSC) constituted a grave violation of India's obligations, under the UNSC Resolutions and the UN Charter, which included the obligation to ensure the safety and security of the UNMOGIP Observers, the foreign office spokesperson said on Monday.

Pakistan takes up Indian attack on international ... 04:39 PM | 20 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD/NEW YORK – Pakistan has taken up reprehensible attack by India on the UNMOGIP Observers and their ...

"Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of the Indian attack on the UNMOGIP Observers and their vehicle and calls upon India to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and maintain peace along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary," it added.

According to spokesperson the Indian side was also urged to allow UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per UNSC Resolutions.

'Make no mistake': PM Imran warns the world over ... 06:22 PM | 20 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that if India was to be reckless enough to conduct a false flag ...

More From This Category
Pakistan issues NOC for Hindu temple in Islamabad
09:04 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
British-Pakistani Wajid Khan becomes member of ...
08:06 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
‘You deserved to become interior minister,’ ...
07:12 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
Pakistani-origin Imam brutally beaten to death in ...
06:24 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
KP, PITB join hands with partner universities for ...
06:18 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
PM Imran wants ‘Nayi Police in Naya ...
05:42 PM | 23 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Farhan Saeed dismisses separation rumors, saying Urwa 'one of the strongest women' in ...
05:51 PM | 23 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr