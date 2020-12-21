Pakistan rejects Indian denial of attack on UN observers
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has categorically rejected a denial of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to accept responsibility for targeting the United Nations Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) by the Indian occupation forces.
The deliberate targeting of a UN vehicle engaged in discharging the mandate of the UN Security Council (UNSC) constituted a grave violation of India's obligations, under the UNSC Resolutions and the UN Charter, which included the obligation to ensure the safety and security of the UNMOGIP Observers, the foreign office spokesperson said on Monday.
Pakistan takes up Indian attack on international ... 04:39 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD/NEW YORK – Pakistan has taken up reprehensible attack by India on the UNMOGIP Observers and their ...
"Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of the Indian attack on the UNMOGIP Observers and their vehicle and calls upon India to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and maintain peace along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary," it added.
According to spokesperson the Indian side was also urged to allow UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per UNSC Resolutions.
'Make no mistake': PM Imran warns the world over ... 06:22 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that if India was to be reckless enough to conduct a false flag ...
-
- British-Pakistani Wajid Khan becomes member of UK’s House of Lord08:06 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
- ‘You deserved to become interior minister,’ UAE congratulates ...07:12 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
- PAKvNZ: After Baber Azam and Iman-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan to miss first ...06:56 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
- Morocco, Israel agree to immediately establish full diplomatic ...06:42 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
- Fahad Mirza's ancestral background goes all the way back to Mongols, ...04:05 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
- This US rapper just gave his mom $1m and a Bentley on her 80th ...02:50 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
- Bakhtawar-Mahmood's wedding card goes viral; Know all about the ...11:49 AM | 23 Dec, 2020
- Most Spectacular Mountains Around the World11:59 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
- 10 Celebs Who Don't Use Their Real Names09:26 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
- Celebrity romances and weddings of 202008:11 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
- Most beautiful places to worship outside Pakistan10:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2020