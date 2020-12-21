Pakistan rejects Indian denial of attack on UN observers

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has categorically rejected a denial of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to accept responsibility for targeting the United Nations Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) by the Indian occupation forces.

The deliberate targeting of a UN vehicle engaged in discharging the mandate of the UN Security Council (UNSC) constituted a grave violation of India's obligations, under the UNSC Resolutions and the UN Charter, which included the obligation to ensure the safety and security of the UNMOGIP Observers, the foreign office spokesperson said on Monday.

"Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of the Indian attack on the UNMOGIP Observers and their vehicle and calls upon India to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and maintain peace along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary," it added.

According to spokesperson the Indian side was also urged to allow UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per UNSC Resolutions.