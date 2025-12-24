December 26 declared Holiday in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Residents of the country’s federal capital Islamabad to get another day off amid Christmas festivity as administration announced local holiday on December 26 Friday.

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration officially declared Friday, December 26, local holiday to facilitate security and administrative arrangements during the visit of a high-level foreign delegation.

December 26 Holiday

The announcement came via formal notification issued by Additional District Magistrate Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf, confirming that the holiday will be observed across all areas within the revenue limits of Islamabad.

Several departments including Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), Capital Development Authority (CDA), ICT Administration, ICT Police, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), and hospitals will continue to operate without interruption, ensuring city runs smoothly during high-profile visit.

This decision ensures perfect blend of enhanced security, smooth administration, and uninterrupted public services, giving Islamabadites an unexpected day off to relax, while the city hosts its distinguished guests.

UAE President’s visit to Pakistan

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, will arrive in Islamabad tomorrow (Friday) for his first official visit to Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation of ministers and senior officials.

During the visit, the leaders will discuss bilateral relations and regional and international issues. Foreign Office stated the trip is an opportunity to strengthen longstanding ties and enhance cooperation in trade, investment, energy, development, and regional stability.