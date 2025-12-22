Latest

Punjab notifies public holiday on December 25

By Our Correspondent
LAHORE – The Punjab government has issued a notification declaring a public holiday across the province on December 25, 2025, to mark the birth anniversary of Pakistan’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Additionally, a holiday has been declared on December 26 for the Christian community in Punjab to celebrate Christmas.

Earlier, the federal government had also announced a nationwide public holiday on December 25 to commemorate both Quaid-e-Azam’s birth and Christmas.

On this day, both government and private offices, as well as banks, will remain closed across the country.

It is recalled that the Sindh government has declared December 25 as a public holiday, in line with the federal announcement, while also granting a holiday on December 26 for the Christian community in the province to celebrate Christmas.

Our Correspondent

