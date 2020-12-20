'Make no mistake': PM Imran warns the world over Indian false flag operation against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that if India was to be reckless enough to conduct a false flag operation against Pakistan, it would confront a strong national Pakistani resolve and will be given a befitting response at all levels of the threat.

In a series of tweets, the premier said he wants to “again warn the world community, as India s internal problems mount, especially economic recession, growing farmer’s protests and mishandling of COVID 19, the Modi government will divert from the internal mess by conducting a false flag operation against Pakistan.”

I am making absolutely clear to the int community that if India was to be reckless enough to conduct a false flag operation against Pakistan, it would confront a strong national Pakistani resolve & be given a befitting response at all levels of the threat. Make no mistake. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 20, 2020

In complete violation of international law, PM Imran continued, India’s deliberate firing at LoC on UNMOGIP vehicle, despite clear UN markings and flying blue UN flag, shows India s total disregard for all international norms of acceptable state behaviour and respect for international law and UN. “Pak strongly condemns this rogue behaviour,” he added.

“Already, in 2020 alone, there have been 3000 Indian ceasefire violations along the LoC and Working Boundary, by unprovoked firing deliberately targeting civilians - resulting in 276 casualties, of which 92 were women and 68 children.”