Operation Ghazb Lil Haq Update: 663 Militants Killed as Pakistan Targets Terrorist Infrastructure

Pakistan inflicted heavy losses on militants and terrorist support infrastructure in Afghanistan, officials said today. The operation, known as Operation Ghazb lil Haq, targeted elements described as Fitna Al Khawarij and affiliates of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

According to the latest update at 1600 hours on 13 March 2026, the reported toll from the strikes is significant:

▪️ 663 militants killed

▪️ Over 887 injured

▪️ 249 posts destroyed

▪️ 44 posts captured by Pakistani forces

▪️ 224 tanks, armored vehicles, and artillery guns destroyed

▪️ 70 terrorist and logistical support sites across Afghanistan targeted by airstrikes

Officials stated that on the night of 12–13 March, Pakistan carried out precise strikes against terrorist-linked installations in Kabul, Paktia Province, and Kandahar. The targets included logistics hubs, training camps, and other militant facilities, all aimed at dismantling infrastructure used to plan and launch attacks from across the border.

Released footage from the operation reportedly confirms that only militant positions were targeted, and authorities emphasized that no civilian areas or infrastructure were affected, contradicting claims made by Afghan officials and certain media outlets.

This latest action marks a significant escalation in Pakistan’s efforts to neutralize cross-border terrorism, demonstrating both the precision and reach of its air and ground operations. Security analysts note that the scale of destruction and the number of casualties among militant ranks could severely impact the operational capabilities of terrorist groups in the region.

Officials have vowed continued vigilance and further operations against terrorist networks threatening Pakistan, while monitoring developments along the border and within Afghanistan.