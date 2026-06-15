Aussie PM seeks high level probe into Child’s killing in Chakwal CCD operation

CANBERRA – The death of Hania Ahmed in firing incident involving Crime Control Department (CCD) personnel prompted widespread anger, with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese calling for a transparent and impartial investigation into the case.

The incident occurred in Chakwal last week, when family of Australian-origin Pakistani nationals was travelling in a rented vehicle shortly after returning to the country after performing Hajj. Armed suspects attempted to rob the family at gunpoint, triggering a confrontation that escalated into gunfire.

Hania Ahmed was killed on the spot, while her father, Adil Ahmed, and her brother sustained injuries.

The case has drawn international attention after Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese urged Pakistani authorities to ensure a “fully transparent and detailed investigation,” stating that both the family and the public deserve clear answers.

The incident has intensified debate over policing practices in Punjab, particularly in light of concerns raised by human rights groups regarding alleged encounter killings and accountability within law enforcement.

Police officials said the situation developed when armed robbers intercepted the family vehicle and allegedly opened fire on a CCD officer. In the ensuing chaos, a CCD constable reportedly mistook the family’s car for that of fleeing suspects and opened fire, resulting in the child’s death.

However, the victim’s father has disputed this version, telling SBS Urdu that police fired first, contradicting the official narrative.

The original FIR lodged by the family mentioned a robbery attempt but did not initially include allegations of police firing. Subsequent amendments reportedly added sections implicating a CCD official, with authorities stating the changes were made following further investigation requested by the complainant.

The CCD constable involved has been arrested and remanded in custody by a Chakwal court. His service weapon has been seized, while forensic examination of bullet casings, the vehicle, and CCTV footage from the scene is ongoing.

A senior CCD official has described the incident as an “operational error,” while reaffirming departmental cooperation with investigators.

In a separate development, Chakwal police have claimed that two suspected robbers linked to the incident were later killed in a separate encounter and identified as Muhammad Fayyaz and Muhammad Abbas. Officials say both had prior criminal records, although details of the encounter remain unclear.

A JIT recorded statements from the injured father, and a final report is expected in the coming days as pressure mounts for clarity and accountability in the case.