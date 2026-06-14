Chakwal Tragedy: Murder charge added against CCD officer in Hania Adil case

CHAKWAL – A major development has emerged in the case of nine-year-old Hania Adil, who was killed in a police firing incident in Chakwal.

According to reports, Section 302 (premeditated murder) has been added to the case registered against the arrested Crime Control Department (CCD) officer. The case was initially filed under Section 322 (manslaughter by mistake).

Investigators said the officer allegedly opened fire on a vehicle after mistakenly identifying it as one being used by robbers. The firing resulted in the death of Hania Adil, while her father, Adil Ahmed, and brother Affan Ahmed sustained serious injuries. The rifle allegedly used in the shooting has also been recovered from the suspect.

Reports further said that the investigation has been transferred from city police to the CCD, while the arrested officer has been sent to jail on judicial remand.

Meanwhile, CCD Punjab chief Sohail Zafar Chattha is expected to visit Dhadial today. During the visit, he will offer prayers at Hania’s grave and meet the bereaved family to express condolences and solidarity.

Officials said the additional inspector general will also review the progress made so far in the Chakwal tragedy investigation.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night when CCD personnel allegedly mistook a family’s vehicle for that of robbers and opened fire during a robbery incident near Dhadial. Hania was killed on the spot, while her father and brother were critically injured.

According to reports, the family had recently arrived in Pakistan from Australia and had returned from Saudi Arabia after performing Hajj earlier that day. The shooting took place shortly after they left a family gathering.

Police said two suspected robbers involved in the incident were later killed in an alleged encounter with CCD personnel. The suspects were identified as Muhammad Abbas and Muhammad Fayyaz, who were reportedly wanted in multiple robbery cases across Punjab.

Senior police officials have described the incident as tragic and said a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has been formed to determine responsibility and submit its findings.