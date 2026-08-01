Gold Price in Pakistan today drops to Rs426,736 Per Tola; Check Lahore, Karachi Rates

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan declined on the last day of the week, reversing the previous session’s gains as the domestic bullion market tracked a fresh downturn in international prices.

As per Saraffa market rates, the price of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs3,700 per tola, bringing it down to Rs426,736. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also decreased by Rs3,202, settling at Rs365,857.

New Gold Rates

Category Rate 24K Gold (Per Tola – APGJSA) Rs426,736 24K Gold (10 Grams – APGJSA) Rs365,857 International Gold (Per Ounce) $4,043 (+$20 premium) Silver (Per Tola – APGJSA) Rs6,237

domestic market followed the international trend, where gold prices fell by $37 per ounce to $4,043. The weakness in global bullion prices weighed on local rates, resulting in lower prices across Pakistan’s major jewellery markets.

Gold Rates in Lahore

Category Buying Selling 24K Piece 429,500 430,000 24K Pathoor 423,000 425,000 22K Gold (Per Tola) — 394,166 21K Gold (Per Tola) — 376,250

Karachi Gold Rate

Category Rate Gold (Selling Per Tola) Rs429,000

Silver Rates

Category Rate 999 Tezabi Silver (Per Tola) 6,250 Silver 1kg Bar 6,300 10-Tola Silver Piece 6,350

Bullion traders in Lahore quoted 24-karat gold (piece) at Rs430,000 for selling and Rs429,500 for buying, while 24-karat Pathoor gold was available at Rs425,000 for selling and Rs423,000 for buying. The 22-karat gold rate stood at Rs394,166 per tola, while 21-karat gold was priced at Rs376,250 per tola.

Gold Rates in Karachi

In Karachi, the 24-karat gold selling rate was reported at Rs429,000 per tola.

Lahore’s silver market recorded the 999 Tezabi silver rate at Rs6,250 per tola, while a 1-kilogram silver bar was quoted at Rs6,300 and a 10-tola silver piece at Rs6,350.