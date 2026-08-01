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Gold Price in Pakistan today drops to Rs426,736 Per Tola; Check Lahore, Karachi Rates

By News Desk
1:42 pm | Aug 1, 2026
Gold Rates Today In Pakistan Per Tola Gold Silver Prices 10 May 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan declined on the last day of the week, reversing the previous session’s gains as the domestic bullion market tracked a fresh downturn in international prices.

As per Saraffa market rates, the price of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs3,700 per tola, bringing it down to Rs426,736. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also decreased by Rs3,202, settling at Rs365,857.

New Gold Rates

Category Rate
24K Gold (Per Tola – APGJSA) Rs426,736
24K Gold (10 Grams – APGJSA) Rs365,857
International Gold (Per Ounce) $4,043 (+$20 premium)
Silver (Per Tola – APGJSA) Rs6,237

domestic market followed the international trend, where gold prices fell by $37 per ounce to $4,043. The weakness in global bullion prices weighed on local rates, resulting in lower prices across Pakistan’s major jewellery markets.

Gold Rates in Lahore

Category Buying Selling
24K Piece 429,500 430,000
24K Pathoor 423,000 425,000
22K Gold (Per Tola) 394,166
21K Gold (Per Tola) 376,250

Karachi Gold Rate

Category Rate
Gold (Selling Per Tola) Rs429,000

Silver Rates

Category Rate
999 Tezabi Silver (Per Tola) 6,250
Silver 1kg Bar 6,300
10-Tola Silver Piece 6,350

Bullion traders in Lahore quoted 24-karat gold (piece) at Rs430,000 for selling and Rs429,500 for buying, while 24-karat Pathoor gold was available at Rs425,000 for selling and Rs423,000 for buying. The 22-karat gold rate stood at Rs394,166 per tola, while 21-karat gold was priced at Rs376,250 per tola.

Gold Rates in Karachi

In Karachi, the 24-karat gold selling rate was reported at Rs429,000 per tola.

Lahore’s silver market recorded the 999 Tezabi silver rate at Rs6,250 per tola, while a 1-kilogram silver bar was quoted at Rs6,300 and a 10-tola silver piece at Rs6,350.

Gold Prices in Pakistan Today – Check Per Tola Rates – 01 August 2026

 

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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