Gold Price in Pakistan today drops to Rs426,736 Per Tola; Check Lahore, Karachi Rates

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan declined on the last day of the week, reversing the previous session’s gains as the domestic bullion market tracked a fresh downturn in international prices.
As per Saraffa market rates, the price of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs3,700 per tola, bringing it down to Rs426,736. The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also decreased by Rs3,202, settling at Rs365,857.
New Gold Rates
|Category
|Rate
|24K Gold (Per Tola – APGJSA)
|Rs426,736
|24K Gold (10 Grams – APGJSA)
|Rs365,857
|International Gold (Per Ounce)
|$4,043 (+$20 premium)
|Silver (Per Tola – APGJSA)
|Rs6,237
domestic market followed the international trend, where gold prices fell by $37 per ounce to $4,043. The weakness in global bullion prices weighed on local rates, resulting in lower prices across Pakistan’s major jewellery markets.
Gold Rates in Lahore
|Category
|Buying
|Selling
|24K Piece
|429,500
|430,000
|24K Pathoor
|423,000
|425,000
|22K Gold (Per Tola)
|—
|394,166
|21K Gold (Per Tola)
|—
|376,250
Karachi Gold Rate
|Category
|Rate
|Gold (Selling Per Tola)
|Rs429,000
Silver Rates
|Category
|Rate
|999 Tezabi Silver (Per Tola)
|6,250
|Silver 1kg Bar
|6,300
|10-Tola Silver Piece
|6,350
Bullion traders in Lahore quoted 24-karat gold (piece) at Rs430,000 for selling and Rs429,500 for buying, while 24-karat Pathoor gold was available at Rs425,000 for selling and Rs423,000 for buying. The 22-karat gold rate stood at Rs394,166 per tola, while 21-karat gold was priced at Rs376,250 per tola.
Gold Rates in Karachi
In Karachi, the 24-karat gold selling rate was reported at Rs429,000 per tola.
Lahore’s silver market recorded the 999 Tezabi silver rate at Rs6,250 per tola, while a 1-kilogram silver bar was quoted at Rs6,300 and a 10-tola silver piece at Rs6,350.
Gold Prices in Pakistan Today – Check Per Tola Rates – 01 August 2026