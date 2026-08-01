Pml N Mna Malik Iqbar Channar Passes Away After Illness

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and Member of the National Assembly Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar has passed away, his family confirmed.

According to his family, the lawmaker had been unwell for several weeks. They said he suffered a brain hemorrhage and underwent surgery following the medical emergency.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar. He offered condolences to the bereaved family and paid tribute to his political services and contributions.

The prime minister prayed for the departed soul and patience for the family members during this difficult time.

Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar was the father of Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar.

The news of his death was confirmed by family members, with further details regarding funeral arrangements expected to be announced.