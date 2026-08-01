Karachi rain forecast today – 1 August 2026

KARACHI – Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast cloudy weather for Karachi over the next 24 hours, with a chance of thunderstorms and rain later today, particularly during the afternoon or evening.

According to the weather department, the city’s minimum temperature was recorded at 29.5 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to reach around 36 degrees Celsius.

Officials said humidity stands at 82 percent, with sea breezes blowing at a speed of 8 kilometers per hour.

The department also stated that moist winds from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are moving into the country’s upper and central regions, while a western weather system is affecting the northern parts of the country.

Under the influence of this weather pattern, rainfall is expected in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mithi, Sanghar, and Hyderabad. Intermittent rain is forecast from the evening or night of July 31 through August 2.

For Karachi, the weather department said light to moderate rain is likely between the evening of August 1 and August 2. However, it added that heavy rainfall is not expected in the city under the current weather system.