Pakistan-Saudi Travel gets Boost as Riyadh Air adds Islamabad, Lahore Routes

ISLAMABAD – A new chapter in Pakistan-Saudi air connectivity is about to start as Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Air prepares to spread its wings into Pakistan. The airline is set to launch direct flights to Islamabad and Lahore from August 2026, bringing Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners to the routes and offering passengers a new travel option between the two countries.

Saudi Arabia’s new national airline, Riyadh Air, is set to make its debut in Pakistan’s aviation sector, announcing direct flights to Islamabad and Lahore from August 2026 in a major expansion of its international network. The airline has already opened reservations for the two Pakistani destinations, with operations planned through its advanced Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner fleet.

The first connection between Riyadh and Islamabad will take off on August 14, 2026, offering passengers daily service between the capitals of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. The route will operate seven flights every week, providing a new travel option for thousands of passengers. Meanwhile, the Riyadh-Lahore route will begin operations on August 18, 2026, with three flights per week connecting Saudi Arabia with one of Pakistan’s busiest cities.

Route Launch Date Flight Aircraft Riyadh – Islamabad August 14, 2026 Daily flights (7 per week) Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Riyadh – Lahore August 18, 2026 Three flights per week Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

The arrival of Riyadh Air is expected to create more travel opportunities for overseas Pakistanis, business communities, tourists, and religious travelers, while improving connectivity between the two countries.

Riyadh Air is building global aviation network and supports Saudi Arabia’s broader plan to transform its aviation sector into a major international hub. The inclusion of Islamabad and Lahore highlights the growing demand for air travel between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and is likely to strengthen economic, tourism, and people-to-people relations.