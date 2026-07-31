Kashmir Elections 2nd Phase: Rawalpindi Division to witness massive security deployment

RAWALPINDI – Security has been tightened ahead of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly elections, with thousands of police personnel set to be deployed across Rawalpindi Division on August 2 as authorities aim to prevent any disruption during the high-stakes vote.

The elections are being conducted in three phases due to security concerns. After completion of polling in the Mirpur Division earlier this week, voters in the Rawalpindi Division will now elect representatives to the Legislative Assembly seats reserved for refugees from Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A comprehensive security strategy has been finalised, with 4,029 police officers and personnel deployed to protect the electoral process and ensure peaceful polling. A total of 175 polling stations have been established across Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal and Murree, with authorities classifying them as highly sensitive, sensitive and normal based on security assessments.

Authorities in garrison city will witness Additional surveillance, intensified patrolling and strict monitoring will remain in place throughout election day, particularly at vulnerable locations.

Local administration is ensuting all voters with safe environment to cast their ballot remains the police’s highest priority, and there will be zero tolerance for anyone attempting to violate election laws, carry illegal weapons or disturb public order. Senior police officers will remain on the ground to supervise security operations, while close coordination will be maintained with the Election Commission and district administration.

Rawalpindi district has also rolled out a separate security and traffic management plan, deploying more than 3,100 district police personnel alongside 200 traffic police officials to secure 100 polling stations. Among these, 18 polling stations have been declared highly sensitive, 45 sensitive and 37 normal, with security deployments tailored according to the risk level.

Polling stations have been established across key areas, including City, Ganjmandi, Ratta Amaral, Pirwadhai, Waris Khan, Bani, New Town, Sadiqabad, Chaklala, Civil Lines, Cantt, Race Course, Taxila, Wah Cantt, Saddar Baroni, Dhamial, Chakri, Chontra, Rawat, Mandara, Gujar Khan, Jatli, Kallar Syedan and Kahuta. Authorities said foolproof arrangements have also been made to ensure the secure transportation of polling materials before and after voting.