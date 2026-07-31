Aijaz Aslam’s ‘Hania Aamir lookalike’ post leaves social media stunned

Veteran Pakistani actor Aijaz Aslam has left social media users amused after sharing a photo of a young man who bears a striking resemblance to actress Hania Aamir, sparking a wave of online reactions.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Aijaz posted side-by-side photos of the young man and Hania Aamir, jokingly asking whether he was the actress’s “twin brother.” He also remarked that the resemblance between the two was genuinely surprising.

The post quickly gained traction, with social media users pointing out similarities in their facial features, curly hair, smile and especially their dimples. Many users shared humorous comments, while others posted comparison images highlighting the likeness.

Some jokingly questioned whether Hania Aamir had a long-lost twin brother, while others described the resemblance as remarkably uncanny.

Following Aijaz Aslam’s light-hearted post, the comparison became a trending topic on social media, with users enjoying the unexpected resemblance and sharing their reactions online.

Aijaz Aslam has remained one of Pakistan’s prominent television actors for decades, while Hania Aamir is among the country’s most popular actresses, known for starring in several hit drama serials.