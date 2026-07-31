Earthquake shakes Karachi

A 2.9-magnitude earthquake reported in the Sindh capital on Friday evening, creating fear among residents. No reports of casualties or damage were reported, however.

The data released by the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Pakistan Meteorological Department, showed that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres, with its epicenter about 50km south of Karachi, off the coast of Pakistan.

Officials stated that tremors were felt in areas including Bhains Colony, Gadap, Shah Abdul Latif, Korangi, Malir and Landhi.

More Updates to follow…