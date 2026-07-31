MG JW Automobile Pakistan signs MoU with RANCON to export 5,000 Vehicles to Bangladesh by 2029!

ISLAMABAD – MG JW Automobile Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Bangladesh’s RANCON Auto Industries Limited, marking an important step toward expanding Pakistan’s automotive exports to regional markets.

The MoU signing ceremony was witnessed by Haroon Akhtar Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production. The ceremony was attended by senior representatives from MG JW Automobile Pakistan, including Khalid Afridi, Group Director; Jianqiang Shao, CEO and Amir Nazir, COO, MG Pakistan. From RANCON Auto Industries Limited, the ceremony was attended by Romo Rauf Chaudhary, Managing Director; and Muhammad Mostafizzur Rashid Bhuiyan, Executive Director.

Under the agreement, MG JW Automobile Pakistan will begin exporting to Bangladesh, starting with 100 units of All New MG HS Hybrid+ in 2026. The export plan is expected to expand to the second model All New MG ZS, with a total planned volume of 5,000 vehicles by 2029, subject to business and market conditions.

The partnership represents a significant milestone for MG JW Automobile Pakistan and the wider automotive industry, as it signals the beginning of a new era for automobile exports from Pakistan. Bangladesh will serve as the starting point for MG’s regional export journey, with further export avenues to be explored in the future.

Speaking on the occasion, Jianqiang Shao, CEO of MG JW Automobile Pakistan, said, “This MoU marks a proud moment for MG JW Automobile Pakistan and for Pakistan’s automotive industry. Our partnership with RANCON Auto Industries Limited is an important step toward showcasing the strength of Pakistan’s local manufacturing capabilities in international markets, which strongly supported by its shareholder SAIC Motor. With support of SAIC Motor, the business model shifts from China CBU exporting Bangladesh to MG Pakistan KD exporting. We are committed to expanding automotive exports, supporting localization, and contributing to the vision of making Pakistan a regional hub for automobile manufacturing and exports.”

Through this agreement, MG JW Automobile Pakistan is contributing directly toward the Government of Pakistan’s objective of strengthening local manufacturing, increasing exports, attracting investment, and enhancing the country’s industrial competitiveness. As Pakistan’s automotive sector continues to progress in quality, localization, and production capability, MG remains committed to supporting the country’s journey toward becoming a regional hub for automobile manufacturing and exports.

With this MoU, MG JW Automobile Pakistan begins a new chapter in its export business, reinforcing its commitment to local manufacturing, regional growth, and Pakistan’s long-term potential as an automotive export hub.