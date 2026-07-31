Gold prices in Pakistan increase by Rs3,000 per tola

KARACHI – Gold extended gains for second consecutive day in local market of Pakistan on Friday amid rising global prices.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Association, the price of 24-karat gold rose by Rs3,000 per tola, reaching Rs430,436. The price of 10 grams of gold also increased by Rs2,572, settling at Rs369,029.

Meanwhile, silver prices moved in the opposite direction, with the cost of one tola declining by Rs79 to Rs6,294.

In the global market, gold prices also recorded an increase, with the international rate rising by $30 to reach $4,080 per ounce.

The latest increase reflects continued movement in gold markets as prices gained momentum both locally and internationally.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a positive trend on Friday as the benchmark index crossed the 176,000-point mark during early trading.

On the final trading day of the week, the KSE-100 Index gained more than 1,300 points, reaching 176,920 points after strong buying activity at the start of the session.

The upward movement came after the index closed at 175,547 points in the previous trading session.

The latest gains restored investor confidence and reflected positive momentum in the market as trading progressed during the opening hours.