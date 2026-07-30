Iranian Rial to PKR: 1 Crore Irani Rials fall below Rs5,000 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Iranian rial continues its decline in currency markets, with its value dropping against Pakistani rupee and creating fresh concerns for traders and investors dealing in Iran-related transactions.

Bad news for those bought Irani Rials in bulk for trading but value of one crore (10 million) Iranian rials moved down to around Rs4,500-Rs5,000 in Pakistan’s open market. The latest figures from Central Bank of Iran show that on July 30, 2026, the official exchange rate of US dollar reached 1,436,205 Iranian rials, up from the previous rate of 1,421,105 rials. Meanwhile, the official euro rate climbed to 1,633,131 rials.

US Dollar was trading at 1,517,870 rials, while the euro stood at 1,725,994 rials. 100 Pakistani rupees are equivalent to 517,104 Iranian rials, meaning one Pakistani rupee is now worth nearly 5,171 Iranian rials.

The gap between official and open market rates further exposed pressure on Iranian currency. In Iran’s unofficial market, US dollar is being traded between 1.86 million and 1.89 million rials, significantly higher than official exchange rates.

The continued weakness of the Iranian rial has strengthened the relative position of Pakistani rupee, but warned that uncertainty in currency markets could trigger further fluctuations.

Last month, Iranian rial buying increased in Pakistan, with an estimated 3 trillion rials purchased within a week amid an improving situation in Middle East. Demand among Pakistani buyers pushed the rial’s value sharply higher, with 10 million rials jumping to Rs7500-8000, which has now lost half of its value.