Chinese national killed in Iranian Missile Strike on Kuwait amid ME tensions

KUWAIT CITY – A Chinese company’s building in northern Kuwait came under Iranian missile and drone attack, and one worker was killed while damaging infrastructure, Kuwaiti authorities confirmed Thursday.

Kuwait’s Ministry of Defense spokesperson Brigadier General Saud Al-Otaibi said the Iranian attack hit a Chinese company building, causing heavy material losses and killing an employee working at the site. He said the relevant authorities immediately began taking necessary measures in coordination with other government agencies.

Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense called this attack a “serious act of aggression”, while the armed forces said they would continue taking all required steps to protect the country’s sovereignty, security, and stability.

بيان رقم (80) صرّح المتحدث الرسمي لوزارة الدفاع، العقيد الركن سعود عبدالعزيز العطوان، بأن العدوان الإيراني الآثم استهدف مبنى تابعًا لإحدى الشركات الصينية شمال البلاد، مما أسفر عن وفاة أحد العاملين، وإلحاق أضرار مادية جسيمة بالمبنى. وأضاف أن الجهات المختصة باشرت، فور وقوع… pic.twitter.com/BmpAZdSvQE — KUWAIT ARMY – الجيش الكويتي (@KuwaitArmyGHQ) July 30, 2026

The strike came amid series of Iranian attacks across the region, with Kuwait reporting that several vital facilities had also been targeted in recent days. Earlier attacks damaged a power and water desalination plant, prompting the energy ministry to urge citizens to reduce electricity consumption during peak hours as the country faces extreme summer heat.

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation also said one of its key facilities was targeted, leaving several people injured and causing significant material losses. Kuwaiti officials condemned the targeting of vital infrastructure, calling it part of a systematic approach aimed at civilian facilities.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it had delivered “heavy blows” to US bases in Kuwait and Jordan. IRGC said they targeted US ammunition depot at Camp Al-Adairi and air defense radar systems at Ali Al Salem Air Base, which hosts American personnel.

Kuwait’s military said it was responding to ongoing threats and reported damage to another power and water facility. Air raid sirens were also activated in Bahrain and Jordan, with Bahrain claiming it thwarted Iranian missile and drone attacks, while Jordan said it intercepted three of four Iranian missiles.

The latest incident has further heightened tensions in the Gulf as regional countries face growing security concerns amid the escalating confrontation.