Indian Actress Ananya Raj loses her battle at 35 after Year-Long Struggle

At 35, Indian actress Ananya Raj’s journey came to a heartbreaking end. After reportedly battled physical and mental health struggles for more than a year.

The announcement, shared through Raj’s Instagram account, came as a shock to followers who had not been publicly informed of her death earlier. The Ghost star had been going through physical and mental health difficulties for more than a year. Despite the prolonged challenges, they said she continued to battle through them with determination.

The family said Raj died during the early hours of July 15 and described her passing as peaceful. They remembered the actor as a strong and spirited woman who faced her struggles with courage, saying she had fought hard to overcome the difficulties she had been experiencing.

The family also paid deeply personal tribute to Raj, recalling her larger-than-life personality and saying her absence would be felt profoundly. They appealed to fans and well-wishers to pray for her soul while requesting privacy and peace as they cope with the loss.

Raj stepped into Bollywood in 2016 with 7 Hours to Go, marking the beginning of her acting career on the Hindi film circuit. She went on to feature in The Final Exit in 2017 and later appeared in Ghost in 2019.

Her career, however, was not confined to Bollywood. Raj also explored regional cinema, appearing in the Telugu film Thaggede Le and the trilingual production Madrasi Gang.