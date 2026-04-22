Indian actress Divyanka Sirohi dies of cardiac arrest at 30

Actress Divyanka Sirohi, who hailed from Haryana, has passed away at the age of 30.

According to Indian media reports, she suffered a sudden cardiac arrest at her home in Uttar Pradesh on Monday night. Her family rushed her to a nearby hospital, but doctors confirmed her death upon arrival.

Her sudden demise has left the showbiz industry in deep shock, with several artists expressing grief and condolences on social media.

However, no official statement has yet been issued by her family regarding her death.

Divyanka was originally from Uttar Pradesh and was living in Ghaziabad with her parents and grandmother.

She had established her identity in the regional entertainment industry and appeared in several songs alongside singer Masoom Sharma. She also had a strong social media presence, with over 1.3 million followers on Instagram.

Divyanka began her career on TikTok, where she gained fame after one of her videos went viral.