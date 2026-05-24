Zara Noor Abbas defends Asma Abbas amid criticism over Eid collection designs

Asma Abbas is a veteran Pakistani television actress and host known for her strong performances in popular dramas including Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, Chupke Chupke, Chaudhary and Sons, Mann Jogi and Baby Baji Ki Bahuwain. Coming from a renowned showbiz family, she is admired for her natural acting style and warm personality.

Recently, Asma Abbas launched the Eid collection of her clothing brand “Asma Abbas Designs,” featuring colourful traditional outfits with silk shalwars, short shirts, and waistcoats. However, the collection drew criticism on social media, with some users claiming the designs were heavily inspired by Indian Punjabi fashion.

Following the backlash, Zara Noor Abbas publicly defended her mother and supported an influencer who spoke against the trolling. Sharing her thoughts on Instagram, Zara Noor Abbas said that in a country where freedom of expression is often targeted, especially in matters of art and creativity, Asma Abbas deserves appreciation for being authentic rather than trying to please everyone.