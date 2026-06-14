Ccd Action In Chakwal Claims Life Of Minor Girl Of Pakistani Australian Family

CHAKWAL – From staged police encounters to extrajudicial killings, Crime Control Department (CCD) of Punjab Police continues to face accusations of misconduct, and now a tragic incident in Chakwal by the same department ended in deeply troubling sequence of events as an official is facing arrest in murder case of a 9-year-old girl.

Adeel Ahmed, his wife Dr Sidra Khan, and their two young children, 9-year-old Hania and 10-year-old Aafan, came under sudden gunfire while travelling in northern Punjab. Officials said CCD personnel opened fire after allegedly mistaking their vehicle for that of fleeing robbers.

جاتی آمراء کی مہارانی مریم نواز کی سی سی ڈی کی چکوال میں بربریت پر آسٹریلوی میڈیا بھی رپورٹنگ کر رہا ہے۔

ماشاء اللہ سے ساری دنیا میں پاکستان اور سبز پاسپورٹ کی عزت ہو رہی ہے۔

پاکستان ہمیشہ زندہ باد pic.twitter.com/NY0H2yZmUJ — Rana Zeeshan Hameed (@RanaZeeshanPTI) June 14, 2026

Bullets struck the family car, and clips and pictures online show a white sedan with dozen apparently sprayed by bullets. The girl Hania died on the spot while her father and younger brother were critically injured and rushed for medical treatment. Their mother survived the attack without physical injuries but remains in shock.

A case has been registered that includes murder charges, leading to the arrest of a CCD official allegedly involved in the firing. The case has since raised difficult questions about how the situation unfolded and whether proper identification protocols were followed during the operation. The two suspects believed to have fled the initial scene were later tracked down.

The incident occured as CCD personnel engaged group members in an armed encounter that ended in their deaths. They were identified as Mohammad Abbas, a resident of Shahdara, and Mohammad Feyaz of Ferozwala. Officials say the duo had been linked to a string of robberies reported within hours on Wednesday night and were also suspected of targeting an Australian national’s family.

The dead memebers were also linked to robberies in Chakwal in 2021 and was allegedly involved in several recent incidents, including the shooting of a CCD officer in Gujranwala earlier this month, a motorcycle snatching in Sheikhupura, and the robbery of a vendor in Khewra before reaching Chakwal.