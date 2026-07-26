Flood alert issued as Monsoon rains swell rivers across Punjab

LAHORE – Heavy monsoon rains have led to rising water levels in rivers across Punjab, prompting the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to warn residents living along riverbanks to immediately move to safer locations.

According to a situation report issued by PDMA Punjab, river flows remained steady over the past 24 hours. However, low-level flooding has been recorded in the Indus River at Kalabagh, Chashma, and Taunsa.

The PDMA reported inflows of 334,000 cusecs at Kalabagh, 370,000 cusecs at Chashma, and 313,000 cusecs at Taunsa Barrage. Flooding in the Chenab River has started to subside, with water levels now at a low flood stage at Marala, Khanki, Qadirabad, and Trimmu.

At Marala, the water flow stands at 143,000 cusecs, while Khanki recorded 138,000 cusecs and Qadirabad 135,000 cusecs. At Trimmu, the flow was measured at 184,000 cusecs.

Water levels in the Sutlej and Jhelum rivers remain normal. However, low-level flooding has been reported in the Ravi River at Balloki and Sidhnai, with flows recorded at 81,000 cusecs and 60,000 cusecs respectively.

The PDMA added that water flow at Shahdara and Head Sidhnai on the Ravi River is normal. Meanwhile, Narowal’s Basantar Nullah is experiencing medium-level flooding, while Bridge Nullah One is at a low flood stage and Phalgu Nullah near Wazirabad is facing high-level flooding, with a flow of 5,000 cusecs.

Director General PDMA, Irfan Ali Kathia, said that recent rains in upper catchment areas have increased river flows. He noted that rainfall in the upper catchments of the Chenab has now stopped and water levels have been declining over the past 24 hours.

He urged residents living near riverbeds to move to safer places immediately, adding that the Punjab government has completed all necessary arrangements in areas likely to be affected by flooding.

The DG PDMA said that relief camps are fully equipped with basic facilities and medicines. He advised citizens to take precautionary measures, avoid recreational activities near rivers and canals, ensure the use of standard boats and life jackets while crossing water bodies, and keep children away from rivers, streams, and nullahs.