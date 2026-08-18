NDMA issues landslide alert for KP’s mountainous areas from Aug 19 to 22

ISLAMABAD – The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an alert over the risk of landslides in vulnerable mountainous areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from August 19 to 22.

According to the NDMA, mountainous areas of Malakand, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Shangla, Swat, Battagram, Allai, Upper and Lower Chitral, Upper and Lower Kohistan, Kolai Palas, Mansehra and Galiyat have been identified as vulnerable to landslides.

The authority warned that landslides, falling rocks and debris flows could temporarily or for prolonged periods disrupt traffic on vulnerable mountain roads, while some routes could also be blocked.

The NDMA has specifically identified the N-45 Batkhela, Chakdara and Dir routes, Matkani Road, N-45, S-4A and S-16 in the Dir valleys, as well as N-90, N-95 Chakdara, Mingora, Madyan, Bahrain and Kalam routes as particularly vulnerable.

The Allai, Pokal and Gangwal roads have also been placed on the list of sensitive routes.

Similarly, the N-140 and the Chitral-Booni-Mastuj corridor, along with the N-45 Drosh-Lowari-Chitral and Chitral-Garam Chashma roads, face a potential risk of landslides.

On the Karakoram Highway, sections around Dasu, Komila and Seo, Patan, Dubair and Jijal, as well as roads providing access to Palas and Kolai, have also been identified as vulnerable.

The NDMA said the N-15 route connecting Balakot, Kaghan and Naran, along with roads linking Abbottabad, Galiyat and Thandiani, could also be affected.

The authority warned that landslides and falling rocks could damage roads, bridges, retaining walls and other infrastructure, disrupt traffic and cut off land links to remote areas.

Sudden landslides and debris flows could pose a direct threat to passengers, drivers and local communities, particularly people living close to mountain slopes, the NDMA cautioned.

The NEOC has directed district administrations and relevant agencies to continuously monitor vulnerable mountain slopes, keep emergency response teams ready and ensure immediate action in the event of a landslide.

Authorities have also been instructed to ensure the advance availability of machinery, rescue equipment and alternative arrangements to deal with blockages on vulnerable roads.

The NDMA advised the public and travellers to avoid unnecessary travel to landslide-prone mountainous areas and roads. Travellers have been urged to check the latest weather and road conditions before setting out and strictly avoid routes closed by the authorities.

People travelling through mountainous areas have also been advised to maintain a safe distance from any site affected by landslides, falling rocks or debris flows and follow instructions issued by local administrations and rescue agencies.

Authorities further advised citizens to use the NDMA’s official Pak NDMA Disaster Alert app for timely information about weather conditions and potential natural disasters.