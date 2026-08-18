TV host Sahir Lodhi, associate booked over Rs40m fraud

A case has been registered against TV host and actor Sahir Lodhi and his associate Faisal Zia over allegations of allegedly obtaining Rs40 million from a widow under the pretext of investment.

The case was registered at Shah Latif Town Police Station on the complaint of Naghma Wakeel, a resident of Landhi’s Majeed Colony.

According to FIR No. 1569/2026, the woman told police that she was introduced to Sahir Gohar Lodhi through Faisal Lashkar Wala. She alleged that she handed over Rs40 million to Lodhi for investment purposes.

Woman alleges cheques issued for repayment bounced

According to Naghma Wakeel’s statement, Sahir Lodhi initially paid her Rs250,000 and later Rs400,000. She said he also issued seven cheques for repayment, with amounts ranging between Rs800,000 and Rs900,000.

The complainant alleged that she deposited the cheques at the Quaidabad branch on their respective due dates, but all of them were dishonoured.

She said she informed Sahir Lodhi about the bounced cheques, following which he issued another cheque for Rs4.4 million. However, she alleged that this cheque also failed to clear.

Associate’s Rs20m cheque also allegedly bounced

The complainant further stated that after contacting Sahir Lodhi again regarding the repayment, his friend Faisal Zia issued a cheque for Rs20 million. She alleged that this cheque was also dishonoured by the bank.

Naghma Wakeel said she made several attempts to recover her money, but the matter could not be resolved.

She subsequently approached the court and filed an application before the District and Sessions Judge Malir under Sections 22-A and 22-B of the Code of Criminal Procedure, seeking directions for registration of a case.

Following the court’s order, police registered a case against Sahir Lodhi and Faisal Zia and launched an investigation into the allegations.

The allegations contained in the FIR have not been proven in court, and their final status will depend on the evidence gathered during the investigation and subsequent legal proceedings.