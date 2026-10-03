Alizeh Shah’s cryptic post sparks buzz after Shahvir Kadwani’s debut

ISLAMABAD – Actress Alizeh Shah has drawn attention on social media after sharing a cryptic post that users linked to the recent drama debut of Shahvir Kadwani, son of producer Abdullah Kadwani.

Shah shared a meme on her Instagram Story featuring a picture of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor labelled “Bollywood Nepo Kids” alongside a cartoon-style image carrying the words “Pakistani Nepo Kids.”

Although the actress did not mention anyone by name or directly refer to Shahvir Kadwani in the post, social media users connected the meme with his recent entry into the Pakistani drama industry.

The post quickly generated discussion online, with users expressing differing views. Some appeared to agree with the message they believed the meme conveyed, while others criticised Shah and argued that newcomers should be given an opportunity to develop and demonstrate their abilities.

The social media exchange has consequently drawn renewed attention to discussions surrounding family connections and opportunities for newcomers in the entertainment industry.