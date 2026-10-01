Ahad Raza Mir is Stepping Away from Acting from next year, but why?

Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir left his fans surprised after revealing that he plans to take a major break from acting next year.

The Ehd-e-Wafaa star made unexpected announcement during live session on his birthday, giving fans glimpse into what he planned for the next chapter of his life. After what the 33-year-old described as incredibly busy period, Ahad appears ready to step away from the spotlight and finally slow things down.

In his post, he said “Next year I’m off,” before explaining that he wants to spend more time with his family. He even jokingly called his plans as a “semi-retirement,” instantly sparking curiosity among fans about how long he intends to stay away from the screen.

Ahad’s decision comes after packed period. Instead of continuing with the same hectic routine, the actor now wants to press pause on work and focus on his personal life. While his comments do not suggest that he is permanently quitting acting, his planned hiatus could mean that fans will be seeing much less of him on screen next year.

For an actor who remained a familiar face in showbiz industry, the announcement has certainly caught attention. Whether this “semi-retirement” will be a short escape or a longer break remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: Ahad Raza Mir is ready to trade the cameras for some quality family time.

Mir is known for his work in TV dramas, theatre and international productions. The son of seasoned actor Asif Raza Mir and later pursued Fine Arts at the University of Calgary in Canada.

He first did theatre before gaining mainstream recognition in Pakistan with Yakeen Ka Safar, where his portrayal of Dr. Asfandyar became a major career breakthrough. He went on to star in popular projects including Ehd-e-Wafa, Yeh Dil Mera, Hum Tum and Parwaaz Hai Junoon.

His career has also extended internationally, with appearances in productions such as Netflix’s Resident Evil and the BBC drama World on Fire. Theatre continues to be part of his artistic journey, including his performance in Hamlet.