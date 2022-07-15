Ahad Raza Mir's steamy scenes in Netflix drama provoke fans
Ahad Raza Mir, Lollywood’s heartthrob, recently made headlines for his upcoming foreign project Resident Evil.
The show’s second season is scheduled to be aired on Netflix. Many of Mir’s Pakistani fans were excited to watch him on the screen but with praises came some bashing. Mir was seen in bold and provocative scenes, which didn’t go well with his fans.
The Ehd-e-Wafa actor featured in some steaming scenes and now it's up to his fans to decide how they feel about these. Nonetheless, Mir’s performance was praised and his charisma charmed fans beyond boundaries.
Mir’s character is a 28-years-old Arjun Batra, an Indian refugee following the T-virus, and father to the character Bea.
The Hum Tum actor has been working on local and foreign projects receiving numerous Lux Style Awards. Mir has over 2.8 million followers on Instagram. He was married to Sajal Aly, a fellow Pakistani actress. The couple parted their ways a few weeks ago.
