BISE Faisalabad 9th Class Result Gazette 2025 Download PDF

By News Desk
11:55 am | Aug 20, 2025
Bise Faisalabad 9th Class Result Gazette 2025 Download Pdf

FAISALABAD – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad officially released Class 9 Result Gazette 2025, providing complete record of student performance in this year’s SSC Part I examinations.

Class 9 gazette contains detailed information on marks, grades, and overall statistics for all candidates, serving as an important resource for schools and colleges when preparing merit lists and analyzing academic trends.

Faisalabad Board Class 9 Gazette 2025

Students can download the gazette to check their results. Additionally, results are accessible via SMS. Faisalabad Board candidates can send their roll number to 800291, while other boards have released their own codes for instant access.

The release of the Class 9 Gazette gives students, parents, and educational institutions a clear overview of this year’s academic achievements.

