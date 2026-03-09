UK Jets down Iranian drones in ‘Defensive Air Missions’ amid raging Middle East crisis

TEHRAN – Middle East region is witnessing alarming situation and now United Kingdom stepped more visibly into the crisis with what officials call “defensive air missions.” British fighter jets were scrambled as part of the operation, successfully intercepting and destroying two drones.

Britain’s Royal Air Force (RAF) confirmed that its fighter jets had shot down two drones while carrying out what officials described as “defensive” air missions in support of the UAE. UK Defence Secretary John Healey told parliament that RAF Typhoon jets intercepted drones over Jordan and Bahrain.

Amid the widening confict, US is increasing its military presence in the region. Additional B‑52 Stratofortress strategic bombers landed at RAF Fairford in southwest England, as UK allowed the United States to use for “specific defensive operations” targeting Iranian missiles before they can be launched.

Amid the growing security concerns, Britain has begun precautionary measures in the Gulf. Foreign Office announced that family members of UK embassy staff will be temporarily withdrawn from the UAE, although the British embassies in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will continue to operate normally.

The crisis also caused major travel disruption. Thousands of British nationals are believed to be stranded in the UAE due to widespread flight cancellations. According to Healey, more than 170,000 people across the Middle East have registered their presence with the UK government, and three charter evacuation flights have already departed.

Britain is strengthening its military posture in the region. AgustaWestland Wildcat and AgustaWestland AW101 Merlin helicopters have been deployed to Cyprus, while the air-defence destroyer HMS Dragon is expected to sail for the eastern Mediterranean within days.

Speculation has also been growing about whether the UK will deploy its aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales to the region. However, officials from Downing Street denied that any deployment decision has been made.