UAE responds to Iranian Missile, Drone Attacks as regional tensions escalate

TEHRAN/ABU DHABI – Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched missile and drone barrages striking US military installations in both UAE and Kuwait. According to their claims, radar systems, fuel depots, and runways were all in the crosshairs of this terrifying assault.

The latest phase of operation unleashed next-generation missiles and drones with laser-like precision. Tehran insists targets were American positions. Iranian media outlet IRNA went further, saying the key target of operation was Al Dhafra Air Base.

Sources claim precision strikes obliterated modern radar installations, hangars storing MQ-9 drones, and facilities linked to U.S. U-2 spy planes, crippling intelligence capabilities in the region.

But chaos didn’t stop there. IRGC also announced devastating strike on Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, raining down cruise and ballistic missiles that allegedly shredded radar systems and fuel storage areas while damaging two critical runways used by U.S. aircraft. If true, the operational impact could be severe.

Meanwhile, the region’s skies turned into battlefield. UAE Ministry of Defense confirmed its air defense systems were actively intercepting incoming missiles and drones. Loud explosions heard by civilians were, officials insisted, the sounds of defensive systems destroying hostile projectiles mid-air. Authorities urged citizens to remain calm but strictly follow security instructions as the crisis unfolds.

Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman urged Iran to “act wisely and avoid misunderstandings.” The statement followed discussions about repeated Iranian attacks on Saudi territory and strategies to counter such threats. The minister emphasized that aggressive actions endanger regional stability and hinted at coordinated defense measures under a strategic agreement.

The remarks came after a high-level meeting with Pakistan’s army chief, General Asim Munir, where the two sides reportedly discussed Iran’s conduct and joint efforts to bolster regional security.

With missile alerts, defensive interceptions, and fiery political rhetoric dominating headlines, the Middle East stands on a knife’s edge. Analysts warn that any miscalculation could spiral into a broader conflict.