Pak Field Marshal Asim Munir calls on Saudi Defence Minister amid Iranian Attacks on Kingdom

RIYADH – Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman met in Riyadh for an urgent security summit amid Iran War turmoi.

Two leaders focused on formulating a coordinated response to recent Iranian strikes against the Kingdom, which follow February 28 military operations launched by the United States and Israel against Iranian targets.

Invoking landmark Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement (SMDA) signed last September, CDF and Saudi Defence chief reaffirmed their commitment to treating any attack on either nation as a direct act of aggression against the other.

Prince Khalid bin Salman stressed severity of the situation in a public statement, calling for Tehran to move past its recent “wrong calculations” and prioritize regional stability over further escalation.

This meeting is definitive pivot in long-standing security partnership between Islamabad and Riyadh, transitioning their historical cooperation into a robust, binding military alliance designed to provide a credible deterrent against cross-border threats.