PM Shehbaz Sharif to address nation today on Austerity Plan amid War Fallout

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address the nation shortly as the government prepares to announce urgent measures in response to a growing fuel crisis amid Iran and US, Israeli war.

According to officials, the government is considering several emergency steps to stabilize fuel supplies and manage the economic impact of rising energy costs. These measures may include stricter fuel rationing, reduced government fuel consumption, and new policies aimed at ensuring essential services continue operating without disruption.

Prime Minister’s address will be broadcast nationwide on Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV), where he is expected to brief the public on the current situation and outline the government’s strategy for dealing with both the energy shortage and the evolving regional security environment.

Government sources say the situation has become increasingly challenging due to global market pressures and geopolitical developments in the region. Officials have urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with any conservation measures that may be announced.

The government is also reportedly in contact with international partners to secure additional energy supplies while reviewing long-term plans to strengthen Pakistan’s energy security.

More details are expected following the Prime Minister’s national address later today.