Bise Dg Khan 9th Class Result Gazette 2025 Download Pdf

By News Desk
11:46 am | Aug 20, 2025
ISLAMABAD – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) DG Khan officially released Class 9 Result Gazette 2025, offering a complete record of student performance in this year’s SSC Part I examinations.

The gazette provides detailed information on marks, grades, and overall statistics for all candidates, making it an important reference for schools and colleges when preparing merit lists and analyzing academic trends.

DG Khan Board Class 9 Gazette 2025

Students can download the gazette to check their individual results. In addition, results are accessible via SMS. DG Khan Board candidates can send their roll number to 800291, while other boards have provided separate codes for instant access.

The release of the Class 9 Gazette gives students, parents, and educational institutions a thorough overview of this year’s academic achievements.

