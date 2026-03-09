School Holidays in Lahore, Punjab 2026 Notification

Latest

By Staff Reporter
10:19 pm | Mar 9, 2026
LAHORE – Schools in Pakistan have been closed for two weeks to help conserve Petrol and Diesel reserves amid the volatile gloal situation. However, exams will continue as scheduled, and schools have been directed to conduct classes and academic activities online. The move had earlier been hinted at by Maryam Nawaz, the Chief Minister of Punjab.

SO(ACAD-II)1-31/2025. In view of the evolving international situation arising from ongoing war and its potential spillover economic impact such as shortage of oil, it is hereby notified that all schools (Public and Private) in Punjab shall remain closed with effect from 10-03-2026 to 31-03-2026 for fuel conservation. However, the examinations / assessments already scheduled shall be conducted as per the notified schedule. Furthermore, continuity of academic activities through online platforms may be ensured where feasible.

All Chief Executive Officers (DEAs) shall ensure compliance of the orders.

According to the official notification, the extraordinary decision has been taken in response to the ongoing international situation and the urgent need to conserve fuel. Authorities believe that temporarily closing school campuses will significantly reduce daily transportation, helping ease pressure on fuel consumption during this period.

However, students will not get a complete break. The department has made it clear that all examinations will be conducted exactly as per the previously announced schedule. Despite the school closures, students must still appear for their exams at the designated times and venues.

While physical campuses will remain closed, education will not stop. The notification directs schools and teachers to continue academic activities through online platforms and digital learning systems. Teachers have been instructed to shift classes, assignments, and other educational work online to ensure students do not fall behind in their studies.

