School Holidays in Lahore, Punjab 2026 Notification

LAHORE – Schools in Pakistan have been closed for two weeks to help conserve Petrol and Diesel reserves amid the volatile gloal situation. However, exams will continue as scheduled, and schools have been directed to conduct classes and academic activities online. The move had earlier been hinted at by Maryam Nawaz, the Chief Minister of Punjab.

School Holidays NOTIFICATION

SO(ACAD-II)1-31/2025. In view of the evolving international situation arising from ongoing war and its potential spillover economic impact such as shortage of oil, it is hereby notified that all schools (Public and Private) in Punjab shall remain closed with effect from 10-03-2026 to 31-03-2026 for fuel conservation. However, the examinations / assessments already scheduled shall be conducted as per the notified schedule. Furthermore, continuity of academic activities through online platforms may be ensured where feasible.

All Chief Executive Officers (DEAs) shall ensure compliance of the orders.