Schools in Lahore, parts of Pakistan closed until 31 March amid fuel crisis

ISLAMABAD – All schools in Punjab and Balochistan have been ordered to remain closed until March 31 as the government moves to conserve fuel during a growing energy crisis.

Authorities officially announced that all school, college, and higher educational institute in the province will remain closed starting today until March 23. A formal notification confirming the decision has already been issued.

The government made these moves as part of an emergency strategy to conserve fuel nationwide, as the country faces an alarming decline in energy reserves.

The closure comes amid a tense regional situation and fears that the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States could have serious ripple effects on Pakistan’s energy supply.

Sources reveal that Pakistan’s fuel stockpile has dropped to just 28 days, raising serious concerns about a potential nationwide energy crisis.

The situation already begun to hit citizens hard. Only days ago, the government increased petrol prices by 55 rupees per liter, pushing the price beyond 321 rupees per liter, one of the highest levels ever recorded in the country.

With tensions escalating internationally and fuel supplies rapidly shrinking, authorities are taking drastic steps to prevent a deeper crisis—leaving thousands of students across Balochistan temporarily out of classrooms while the nation braces for possible economic and energy shocks.