Federal cabinet to skip two months’ pay as govt approves national austerity measures

ISLAMABAD – Under the austerity policy, the federal cabinet has decided to forgo two months’ salaries.

A meeting chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was held to approve the national austerity policy.

The chief ministers of all four provinces and the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir attended the meeting via video link.

During the meeting, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb briefed participants on the austerity policy. They were informed about the need to save petroleum products due to the global situation and about government-level austerity measures.

The meeting also discussed proposals to provide relief to deserving and poor citizens. Shehbaz Sharif had directed that a national austerity policy be formulated in consultation with the provinces.