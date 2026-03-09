Pakistan Navy launches Operation Muhafiz-ul-Bahr to secure maritime trade

RAWALPINDI – The Pakistan Navy has launched Operation Muhafiz-ul-Bahr to protect national shipping and maritime trade amid growing regional security concerns and possible disruptions to key sea routes, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

According to the military’s media wing, the operation aims to ensure the uninterrupted supply of energy imports and safeguard the Sea Lines of Communication (SLOCs) vital for Pakistan’s trade.

The move comes as tensions involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, along with disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz—a critical passage for about one-fifth of global oil shipments—have raised fears of fuel shortages in Pakistan and volatility in global energy markets.

In response, the federal government has introduced emergency steps to mitigate the economic impact. These include a record Rs55 per litre increase in petrol and diesel prices, weekly reviews of fuel rates, and a series of austerity and fuel-saving measures to curb non-essential consumption.

In its statement, the ISPR said the Pakistan Navy is conducting escort operations in coordination with the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC).

“Pakistan Navy is fully aware of the current maritime situation and is closely monitoring the movement of merchant vessels to ensure their safe and secure transit,” the statement added.

With nearly 90% of Pakistan’s trade carried through sea routes, the operation is intended to keep these vital maritime corridors secure and operational.

The navy is currently escorting two merchant vessels, one of which is expected to arrive in Karachi today.

The ISPR added that the Pakistan Navy remains fully prepared to tackle emerging maritime challenges and is committed to ensuring the safety of national shipping as well as regional maritime security.