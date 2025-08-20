BISE Bahawalpur 9th Class Result Gazette 2025 Download PDF

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Bahawalpur officially declared Class 9 Result Gazette 2025.

Students can check their result and download Gazette from here for SSC Part I examinations. The detailed document lists marks, grades, and overall statistics for all candidates, serving as a key reference for schools when preparing merit lists and analyzing academic trends.

BISE Bahawalpur Class 9 Gazette

Students can also check their results via SMS. Bahawalpur Board candidates can send their roll number to 800291, while other boards have issued their own codes for instant result access.

The release of the Class 9 Gazette provides students and educational institutions with a detailed overview of this year’s academic achievements.