Bise Lahore 9th Class Result Gazette 2025 Download Pdf

LAHORE – Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore officially released Class 9 Result Gazette 2025, providing complete record of student performance for year’s SSC Part I examinations.

You can download BISE Lahore gazette from here to view detailed results. It contains information about every candidate who appeared in the exams, including their marks, grades, and overall statistics. Educational institutions often rely on the gazette for compiling merit lists and analyzing performance trends.

BISE Lahore Class 9 Gazette 2025

Class 9 Results Highlights

Total Candidates: 314,375

Appeared: 308,073

Passed: 138,894

Overall Pass Percentage: 45.08%

In the Science Group, the pass rate reached 47.47%, with girls performing much better (56.68%) than boys (38.48%). Regular students outshone private candidates, while private boys recorded the lowest pass rate of just 26.07%.

Results are also available via SMS. For Lahore Board, students can send their roll number to 800291. Other boards have also issued codes for instant result checking.