Class 9 Results 2025: Only 45% students Pass this year

LAHORE – The Punjab Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education announced the Class 9 results, with an overall pass percentage of 45.08 percent.

Out of 314,375 applicants, 308,073 students appeared, while only 138,894 managed to pass. In Science group, the pass percentage stood at 47.47%, with girls performing far better (56.68%) compared to boys (38.48%).

Regular students showed better results than private candidates, as private boys recorded a dismal 26.07% pass rate.

Class 9 Results 2025

Humanities group reflected even lower success, with just 37.37% students clearing the exams. Girls once again outshone boys, securing a 46.75% pass rate compared to boys at 21.50%.

Education experts say the results highlight a growing performance gap between boys and girls, as well as the consistent underperformance of private candidates.