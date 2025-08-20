Latest

BISE Lahore Class 9 Result 2025 – Check Results Here

LAHORE – Big day for Class 9 Students as candidates were waiting for August 20 for months and wait is finally over for them as BISE Lahore is set to announce results of SSC Part I (Class 9) results for 2025 today.

Class 9 Results 2025

Students can check their results online at BISE Lahore Official Website or get them via SMS by sending their roll number to 800291.

It’s not just Lahore boards across Punjab including Multan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal are also releasing their Class 9 results today, making it a big day for thousands of students.

Class 9 Results SMS Codes

Board SMS Code
Gujranwala 800299
Rawalpindi 800296
Multan 800293
Sahiwal 800292
Faisalabad 800240
Sargodha 800290
D.G. Khan 800295
Bahawalpur 800298

Students and parents are celebrating the moment, sharing their joy on social media, and looking forward to the next step in their academic journey.

