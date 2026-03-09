Light rain, storms and hail expected in KP, Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD – The National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has released a weather review for the period March 9 to 12, 2026.

According to the NDMA, rainfall is expected across various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan during this period.

In the Potohar region, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, and Mianwali, storms and light rain are likely over the next 12 to 24 hours. Hail is also expected in Islamabad and the higher areas of the Potohar region.

The NDMA added that light rain with thunderstorms is expected in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from March 9 to 11.

Districts including Chitral, Dir, Haripur, Karak, Kohat, Kohistan, Khyber, Kurram, Mansehra, Mohmand, Nowshera, Malakand, Charsadda, Abbottabad, Bannu, Buner, Peshawar, and Swabi may experience light rain during this period.

In Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, some areas are expected to see light rain and partly cloudy conditions from March 9 to 11.

Rainfall is likely in Astor, Gilgit, Skardu, Diamer, Ghizer, Hunza, Nagar, Muzaffarabad, Neelum, Hattian Bala, Bagh, Haveli, and Poonch.

The NDMA has urged all relevant authorities and the public to remain alert and take precautions regarding the weather conditions and potential hazards.