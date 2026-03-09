Pakistan ensures petroleum supply as govt arranges more cargoes

ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb said the government has arranged additional petroleum cargoes for the coming weeks.

A committee meeting chaired by the finance minister was held in the federal capital to review petroleum prices and supply in view of the regional situation.

During a briefing, the committee said that petroleum reserves in the country are at a satisfactory level. The supply chain for petroleum products is functioning normally, while several cargoes are already on their way.

The finance minister was further informed that the government has secured additional petroleum cargoes for the upcoming weeks. It was also noted that global oil prices are experiencing sharp fluctuations, and the government is closely monitoring developments in the international oil market.

The meeting also reviewed various measures aimed at reducing energy demand. The committee stressed the need for careful use of petroleum products at both public and government levels.

In addition, refinery operations and oil import arrangements were reviewed. It was also decided to strengthen coordination with the provinces to monitor supply at petrol pumps.

Concluding the meeting, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said that ensuring an uninterrupted supply of petroleum products in the country is the government’s top priority.