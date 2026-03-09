Youm-e-Ali 2026: Schools, Colleges in Sindh to remain closed on Wednesday

KARACHI – Sindh government has declared public holiday for all educational institutions across the province on March 11 Wednesday in observance of Youm-e-Ali.

According to official notification issued by the School Education and Literacy Department, Wednesday holiday will apply to both public and private schools and colleges. The decision was approved by the competent authority following recommendations made during a meeting of the Steering Committee’s Sub-Committee held on February 12, 2026.

Youm-e-Ali Holiday

Youm-e-Ali is observed on the 21st of Ramadan each year, when thousands of people participate in religious processions and gatherings across the country to commemorate the life and sacrifice of Hazrat Ali (RA).

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah chaired high-level review meeting to evaluate preparations for Youm-e-Ali, Youm-e-Quds, and Jumat-ul-Wida. During the meeting, officials reviewed security arrangements for Youm-e-Quds and Jumat-ul-Wida scheduled for March 20, as well as for Youm-e-Ali.

CM directed law enforcement agencies to implement strict security measures, particularly along procession routes and at gathering points. Authorities were also instructed to finalize traffic management plans and ensure the availability of essential civic services.

Officials were further directed to maintain cleanliness, ensure uninterrupted water supply in the city, deploy additional security personnel at sensitive locations, and enhance surveillance to prevent any untoward incidents.