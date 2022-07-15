Uroosa Siddiqui seen performing on Ballay Ballay song in old video

Pakistani actress Uroosa Siddiqui, known for her jovial and outgoing personality in Lollywood, is best known for portraying Sukhi in Baraat Series.

She recently had an old video resurfacing in which she is giving a stellar performance on the song Ballay Ballay by Shazia Manzoor. The video seems to be recorded on the sets of the popular series.

The Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah actress is seen in a beautiful yellow dress, dancing to the catchy song while spreading smiles.

The Baraat Series gave Siddiqui a breakthrough in her career and took her to heights of fame. She is widely acknowledged for her role.

Baraat Series is loosely based on the marriage ceremonies that take place in Punjabi families. The series has received generally positive reviews from critics.

The comedy series was rolled out with its first serial Azar Ki Ayegi Baraat in 2009, followed by Dolly Ki Ayegi Baraat in 2010, Takkay Ki Ayegi Baraat in 2011 and Annie Ki Ayegi Baraat in 2012.

Siddiqui recently worked as a writer for Naina ki Sharafat starring Saba Qamar, Ahmed Hassan and Saleem Mairaj. Her role as Shagufta Jahan in Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah has been widely appreciated.

https://dailypakistan.pk/tag/uroosa-siddiqui/