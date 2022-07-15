TECNO to launch its 32MP selfie camera phone; Camon 19 Neo
Share
LAHORE - TECNO’s most anticipated 32MP Softlight Selfie Camera – Camon 19 Neo is all set to be launched in Pakistan.
TECNO Camon 19 series was launched globally last month, leaving the local fans in anticipation. Keeping in check the increasing demand of the consumers, TECNO is launching the Neo version of the series in Pakistan. Other variants will be coming soon as well.
Camon 19 Neo is projected to bring Ultra Shine to your photography with the 32MP Softlight Selfie Camera and 48MP Bright Night Portrait. Moreover, with an FHD+ display, powerful battery, processor, and storage, the phone is all set to take the competitors by a storm.
Kelvin Zeng, CEO of TECNO Mobile Pakistan, shared his views on this occasion, “We are really excited to bring this new device to our Pakistani consumers. The series is yet to be brought to the country but the Neo version will prove itself to be a value-for-money device with its advanced camera technology and stylish design.”
Camon 19 series has also received the iF Design Award for the amazingly stylish smartphones with classy yet modern aesthetics. The series is expected to come to Pakistan very soon. So stay tuned and follow TECNO Mobile on official social media platforms.
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Uroosa Siddiqui seen performing on Ballay Ballay song in old video09:31 PM | 15 Jul, 2022
- TECNO to launch its 32MP selfie camera phone; Camon 19 Neo09:03 PM | 15 Jul, 2022
- vivo Y55 review: an affordable smartphone with mighty specs08:58 PM | 15 Jul, 2022
- Ahad Raza Mir's steamy scenes in Netflix drama provoke fans08:30 PM | 15 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Dur-e-Fishan and Shahood Alvi's latest BTS video wins hearts06:46 PM | 15 Jul, 2022
- Mehwish Hayat flaunts glam look for ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ premiere06:10 PM | 15 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022