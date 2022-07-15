TECNO to launch its 32MP selfie camera phone; Camon 19 Neo
09:03 PM | 15 Jul, 2022
TECNO to launch its 32MP selfie camera phone; Camon 19 Neo
LAHORE - TECNO’s most anticipated 32MP Softlight Selfie Camera – Camon 19 Neo is all set to be launched in Pakistan.

TECNO Camon 19 series was launched globally last month, leaving the local fans in anticipation. Keeping in check the increasing demand of the consumers, TECNO is launching the Neo version of the series in Pakistan. Other variants will be coming soon as well. 

 Camon 19 Neo is projected to bring Ultra Shine to your photography with the 32MP Softlight Selfie Camera and 48MP Bright Night Portrait. Moreover, with an FHD+ display, powerful battery, processor, and storage, the phone is all set to take the competitors by a storm. 

Kelvin Zeng, CEO of TECNO Mobile Pakistan, shared his views on this occasion, “We are really excited to bring this new device to our Pakistani consumers. The series is yet to be brought to the country but the Neo version will prove itself to be a value-for-money device with its advanced camera technology and stylish design.”

Camon 19 series has also received the iF Design Award for the amazingly stylish smartphones with classy yet modern aesthetics. The series is expected to come to Pakistan very soon. So stay tuned and follow TECNO Mobile on official social media platforms. 

